OIC Welcomes Intra-Afghanistan Negotiations

Doha, MINA – Secretary General of the Organization for Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Dr. Yousef A. Al-Othaimeen, welcomed the launch of the intra-Afghan talks in Doha, Qatar.

In a virtual speech delivered at the opening ceremony, Al-Othaimeen expressed his call for negotiators and all leaders and parties in Afghanistan to take advantage of this historic opportunity for an urgent and lasting end of fighting and violence, as quoted from OIC.

“I call on all stakeholders in Afghanistan to promote constructive dialogue as the only way to achieve comprehensive reconciliation and lasting peace within the framework of the peace process that Afghanistan has, which is led by Afghanistan,” Al-Othaimeen said.

The Secretary General recalled the OIC’s ongoing initiatives and efforts of its commitment to actively contribute to achieving reconciliation, peace and security in Afghanistan. He also referred to the resolution adopted by the Islamic Summits and the Conference of Foreign Ministers (CFM) on this matter.

He specifically noted the Declaration of Makkah dated 11 July 2018, which was raised by the International Conference of Ulema for Peace and Security in Afghanistan and the call of Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz for confreres to abide by dialogue, reconciliation and tolerance based on the noble values ​​of Islam to fulfilling the aspirations of the Afghan people for peace, security and harmony.

Al-Othaimeen renewed the OIC’s strong commitment to supporting intra-Afghan dialogue and helping the Afghan people achieve their aspirations for comprehensive reconciliation, lasting peace, stability, construction and development within the framework of a national consensus, which will build peace, security and stability in the region.

The Secretary General also appealed to the international community to continue to support Afghanistan at this critical stage. (T/R7RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)