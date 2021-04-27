OIC Urges Israel Fulfill the Rights of Palestinians Hold Elections in Jerusal

Jeddah, MINA -The Organization for Islamic Cooperation (OIC) condemns the violence and aggressive actions of Israeli occupation authority forces and Jewish extremist settlers against Palestinians in Al-Quds Al-Sharif (Jerusalem).

The OIC has also condemn the effort Israeli occupation authority to prevent Palestinians in the occupied city of Jerusalem from participating in the Palestinian democratic election process.

OIC News Agency reported on Monday, April 26, OIC called on the international community to pressure Israel to allow elections to be held all Palestine, including in Jerusalem, and provide the means for those who have been elected.

“This also reaffirms its support for the Palestinian election process as an important political and legal moment for Palestinians to assert their presence on their land and exercise their right to self determination, “the OIC stressed in its official statement.

The OIC considers the elections in Palestine to be an important step in building an independent and sovereign state within the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital.

The attacks by Israeli forces and Jewish extremist settlers since the beginning of Ramadan 1442 H have resulted in the injuries and detained of dozens of Indigenous Jerusalemites, Palestinians.

OIC assume Israel, the occupying power, fully responsible for the consequences of ongoing violations and provocative practices that fuel violence, tension and hatred.

OIC is calling for international protection for the Palestinian. (T/Hju/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)