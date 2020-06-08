OIC to Hold Emergency Meeting Responding Israel’s Annexation Plan

Jeddah, MINA – The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), which includes 57 Muslim countries, will hold an emergency ministerial meeting on Wednesday, led by Saudi Arabia, to respond Israeli annexation plan parts of the Palestinian territories.

The Jeddah-based organization announced in a statement on Sunday that the meeting of the Executive Committee would be held virtually at the foreign ministerial level of member states regarding the threat of Israeli occupation. Thus quoted from Shorouk News.

The statement added that the Saudi Foreign Minister and Chair of the Executive Committee, Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah, would chair the meeting before the Foreign Ministers, Committee members and member states, and Secretary General of the Islamic Cooperation Organization, Dr. Youssef bin Ahmed Al-Othaimeen.

The OIC responded to the statement of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu who confirmed last week that his government would annex land in the occupied West Bank.

Meanwhile, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas announced the dissolution of all agreements with the Israeli and the US governments in response to Israel’s plan to annex the Palestinian land. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)