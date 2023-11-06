OIC Summit Discuss Israel’s Attacks on Palestinians

Riyadh, MINA – The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) announced on Monday that an extraordinary summit will be held on Sunday in Riyadh to discuss Israel’s attacks on the Palestinian people, Anadolu Agency reported.

The summit will be held at the request of the current chairman, Saudi Arabia, in Riyadh on Nov. 12, said a statement issued by the OIC.

The Israeli army has launched air and ground attacks on the Gaza Strip following a cross-border attack by Hamas on Oct. 7.

At least 9,770 Palestinians, including 4,800 children and 2,550 women, have been killed in the Israeli bombardments in the Gaza Strip. The Israeli death toll is nearly 1,600, according to official figures.

Besides the large number of casualties and massive displacements, basic supplies are running low for Gaza’s 2.3 million residents due to the Israeli siege.(T/R3/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)