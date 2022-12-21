OIC Holds Israel Responsible for Death of Palestinian Prisoner Naser Abu Hmaid

Jeddah, MINA – The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) held Israel, the occupying power, fully responsible for the death of Palestinian prisoner Nasser Abu Hamid in the occupation prisons, as a result of the policy of deliberate medical negligence and deprivation of basic rights, practiced by the Israeli prison administration against prisoners, WAFA reported on Wednesday.

The OIC called for establishing an international commission of inquiry to investigate this new crime, which is only the latest in the series of Israeli crimes perpetrated against the Palestinian people, including prisoners.

The OIC reaffirmed its stand in support of the Palestinian prisoners. At the same time, it demanded that competent international bodies act promptly in order to protect the prisoners’ rights, and pressure Israel to cease its persistent violations against them and release them immediately.(T/R3/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)