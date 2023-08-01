OIC Disappointed by Sweden and Denmark’s Slow Response to Al-Qur’an Burning

Jeddah, MINA – The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) at the 18th Extraordinary Session of the OIC Foreign Ministers Council on Monday, condemned the burning of the holy book Al-Qur’an, and was disappointed at the slow response of the Swedish and Danish governments to the incident the.

The Saudi Foreign Minister, Prince Faisal bin Farhan, in his host’s remarks expressed “disappointment” at Sweden’s and Denmark’s responses to the series of Al-Qur’an burnings in the two countries.

Prince Faisal respects freedom of expression in any country, but must pay attention to moral values ​​that promote respect for the people, not as a tool to sow hatred and conflict between cultures and nations.

He stressed the importance of spreading the values ​​of tolerance and moderation, and condemned all forms of hatred-inducing practices that could contribute to violence and extremism.

In a final statement after the meeting, the OIC Secretariat General asked member countries to take steps they deem appropriate “in their relations with countries where the desecration of the Koran has occurred.”

Such actions can be political, including recalling their ambassadors for consultations or economic and cultural.

The statement also said that the organization decided to “send an OIC delegation led by the Secretary-General to engage the European Union Commission” to convey member states’ condemnation of recent events.

Secretary General Hissein Brahim Taha asked Sweden and Denmark to prevent desecration of the Qur’an.

He also expressed disappointment that so far no legal action has been taken over this incident, the Jeddah-based 57-member organization said in a statement.

OIC member governments have expressed their outrage. Iraq expelled the Swedish ambassador and Iran said it would not allow a new Swedish ambassador into the country.

Saudi Arabia, has summoned Swedish and Danish diplomats to present a protest note.

Ahead of the OIC meeting, Secretary General Taha received a phone call from Sweden’s foreign minister, Tobias Billstrom, who said that Stockholm rejects actions that insult the Qur’an and wants to maintain good relations with OIC members.

Danish Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen also contacted the OIC, denouncing the blasphemy of the Qur’an and saying his government is “studying the matter with great interest.” (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)