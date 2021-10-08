OIC Condemns Systematic Violence against Muslims in Assam India

Jeddah, MINA – The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in a statement on Thursday condemned the increasing “systematic persecution and violence” against the Muslim community in Assam, India.

The violence has claimed the lives of Muslims, in mass protests against the eviction of hundreds of Muslim families from the state. The OIC’s statement was conveyed through its official social media accounts, Facebook and Twitter.

The OIC Secretariat General, as reported by the Dispatch News Desk (DND), indicated that the incident was shameful and called for a responsible attitude by the government and officials in India.

The Secretary General of the OIC called on the Indian government to protect Muslim minorities and respect all their fundamental religious and social freedoms.

The organization of Islamic countries also stated that dialogue is the best way to solve any problem in national sovereignty. (T/RE1)

