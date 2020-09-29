OIC Condemns Armenian Forces Attack on Azerbaijan

Riyadh, MINA – The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) condemned the Armenian Forces attack on Azerbaijan and called for a political solution for the resolution of the conflict between the two countries.

“The OIC strongly condemns the provocation and aggression of the forces of the Republic of Armenia. The OIC has also expressed solidarity with the Republic of Azerbaijan and reaffirms the resolution reached by the OIC and the United Nations Security Council regarding this conflict,” the OIC said in a statement as quoted from Anadolu Agency (AA) on Tuesday (29/9).

The organization continues to monitor Armenian aggression targeting several points in Azerbaijan which “violated the ceasefire and caused civilian casualties”.

“We call for the complete and unconditional withdrawal of Armenian troops from the occupied Azeri territories,” the OIC continued.

The OIC also urged dialogue to achieve a political solution based on respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

In this statement, the OIC Secretariat General expressed its condolences to the families of the victims, the government and the people of Azerbaijan.

Clashes on the border erupted on Sunday morning, after Armenian forces targeted Azerbaijan’s civilian settlements and military positions, causing casualties.

Azerbaijan’s parliament then declared a state of war in several of its cities and territories following the violation of the Armenian border and attacks on the occupied Nagorno-Karabakh region.

The relations between the two former Soviet countries have been strained since 1991, when the Armenian military occupied Upper Karabakh, or Nagorno-Karabakh, the internationally recognized territory of Azerbaijan.

Four resolutions from the UN Security Council and two resolutions from the UN General Assembly, as well as a number of international organizations, demand the withdrawal of occupying forces from the territory.

The OSCE Minsk Group, chaired by France, Russia and the United States, was formed in 1992 to find a peaceful solution to the conflict, but to date these efforts have been unsuccessful. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)