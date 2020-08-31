Occupation Forces Detain Six Palestinians in the West Bank

Ramallah, MINA – Israeli Occupation Forces on Saturday night detained six Palestinians, including one a minor, in raids in the occupied West Bank, according to the Palestinian Prisoners Society (PPS) organization.

In Jenin, north of the West Bank, undercover Israeli troops ambushed and kidnapped a Palestinian youth, identified as Yaser Walid Khzemiya, near the city. Wafa reported on Sunday.

In Ramallah, in the middle of the West Bank, occupation forces stormed the Al-Jalazoun refugee camp and detained a child under the age of 17 identified as Ibrahim Nabil Nakhla.

The occupation forces also detained two Palestinians from Tulkarm and one from Hebron.

Meanwhile, PPS said that the Palestinian prisoner in Israeli custody, Amjad Omar Makhzumi, has been behind bars for 17 years today.

Makhzumi is serving 26 years in prison for being active in the Israeli occupation resistance. (T/R7/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)