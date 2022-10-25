Observers Say There Are 60 Israeli Excavation Points Around Al-Aqsa

Al-Quds, MINA – Al-Quds affairs observer Jamal Amru said the Israelis had carried out 60 excavations around the Al-Aqsa Mosque.

Amru explained, Israel continues to look for evidence of the historical Zionist ownership in Al-Aqsa and the remains and evidence of the existence of a Jewish temple.

According to Amru as quoted from Palinfo on Tuesday, the Zionists believe that the Palestinian narrative is very detailed, but they are trying to change it by presenting evidence to the world in all languages.

Through excavations in Al-Aqsa, the Zionists were beating the drums of religious war in the region, Amru expressed his anxiety about the actions of the Zionist occupation against Palestinians and their holy places.

Zionists continue to strive to Judaize the city of Al-Quds (East Jerusalem) and take control of it, implement a new reality in the Al-Aqsa Mosque, share it with the Jews, in time and place.

In mid-June, a large stone in the southern fence wall of the Al-Aqsa Mosque collapsed, which is in a location known as the old Al-Aqsa prayer room.

Meanwhile, the Islamic Waqf Agency in Al-Quds in a release on June 23 stated that the Israeli archaeological authority along with the Elad settlement community continued to carry out suspicious and mysterious excavations around the Al-Aqsa Mosque, especially in the southern and western areas attached to the outer foundation of the mosque, in the area al-Buraq wall and the Umayyad palace. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)