New Palestinian Martyrs and Wounded in Israeli Bombing of House in Gaza
Photo: M Shaaban/MINA
Gaza, MINA – On Saturday evening, a number of Palestinian civilians were killed and others were injured in a new crime committed by the occupation in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip, MINA’s Contributor in Palestine reports.
The occupation warplanes bombed a 3-storey house near Ali Mosque in the center of Rafah, killing a number of martyrs and wounding more than 40 others.
Searches for missing persons are still ongoing until the time of publication of this report. (LKG/RE1)
Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)