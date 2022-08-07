Select Language

New Palestinian Martyrs and Wounded in Israeli Bombing of House in Gaza

Photo: M Shaaban/MINA

Gaza, MINA – On Saturday evening, a number of Palestinian civilians were killed and others were injured in a new crime committed by the occupation in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip, MINA’s Contributor in Palestine reports.

The occupation warplanes bombed a 3-storey house near Ali Mosque in the center of Rafah, killing a number of martyrs and wounding more than 40 others.

Searches for missing persons are still ongoing until the time of publication of this report. (LKG/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

