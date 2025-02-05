SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Netanyahu’s Visit to the US is an Insult to International Justice

sajadi Editor : Widi - 3 hours ago

3 hours ago

6 Views

Washington, MINA – Amnesty International has stated that the United States’ reception of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who is currently sought by the International Criminal Court (ICC) on charges of war crimes and crimes against humanity, constitutes an affront to international justice.

The human rights organization further asserted that it has provided Washington with evidence showing that American weapons are being used to commit war crimes, yet the United States continues to violate its commitments to prevent genocide in Gaza, as reported by Middle East Monitor on Wednesday.

Amnesty International also emphasized the necessity of complying with the arrest warrants issued by the ICC and is striving to hold accountable those responsible for genocide in Gaza before domestic courts.

Netanyahu met with U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday evening at the White House to discuss several issues, including the second phase of the ceasefire agreement in Gaza.

Also Read: Trump Says US to Take over Gaza Strip after Permanent Resettlement

This marks Netanyahu’s first international trip since the ICC issued arrest warrants last November for him and the outgoing Defense Minister, Yoav Gallant, on charges of war crimes and crimes against humanity in the Gaza Strip. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Indonesia, Kenya Strengthen Cooperation in Countering Violent Extremism

