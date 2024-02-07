Netanyahu: Israel to Continue Its Military Operation in Gaza until “Total Victory”

Tel Aviv, MINA – Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Tuesday that Israel will continue its military operations in the Gaza Strip, until “total victory” is achieved.

“We are on the way to the total victory and we will not stop. This position represents the overwhelming majority of the people,” Netanyahu said as he and his wife met representatives of families from the Heroism Forum, according to his office, Anadolu Agency reports.

The statement marks the first official Israeli comment after Qatar said Hamas has officially responded “positively” to a deal proposal. Mediators the US, Egypt and Qatar are pushing for an agreement between Israel and Hamas on a truce and the release of captives in Gaza and Palestinian prisoners in Israel.

Israel’s attacks since then have killed more than 27,000 Palestinians, and about 85% of Gaza’s population of 2.3 million has been displaced, according to the UN. (T/RE1/P2)

