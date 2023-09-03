Netanyahu, Ben-Gvir Dispute Over Family Visit of Palestinian Prisoners

Tel Aviv, MINA – Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is at odds with the decision of the Minister of National Security Ben-Gvir to limit visits to the families of Palestinian prisoners.

“In response to reports that a decision has been made regarding the safety of detainees, this is fake news,” Netanyahu’s office said.

“No decision has been taken and no such decision will be taken until a special discussion on this issue with the participation of all security agencies, which will be appointed by Prime Minister Netanyahu next week,” the office said.

Meanwhile, The Jerusalem Post revealed that Maariv quoted a statement by a senior security official as saying it was important for Netanyahu to clarify that Ben-Gvir could not do what he wanted, particularly regarding uncontrolled statements that caused harm without a security context.

This comes after Ben-Gvir stated that Palestinian security prisoners are now only allowed to visit family once every two months, reducing the number previously allowed.

Israeli Public Broadcaster Kan reported that Israel’s National Security Council has instructed the relevant authorities not to follow Ben-Gvir’s instructions until Netanyahu holds a meeting.

Meanwhile, Ben-Gvir’s office argued that the decision was taken during a working meeting between the minister of national security and the head of the Israeli prison service (IPS),” emphasizing that IPS is obligated to carry out the order.

However, The Times of Israel reported on Channel 12 quoting a senior security official as saying that Ben-Gvir took the decision “without consulting security agencies. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)