Netanyahu and Gantz Argue on Social Media

Jerusalem, MINA – The Likud Party led by Benjamin Netanyahu and the Blue & White Party led by Benny Gantz are arguing on social media about Israel’s annexation plan to the West Bank, Palestine.

The rift between the two sides was highlighted on Wednesday morning when Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi said that he did not believe the annexation would take place on 1 July. He said “just ask Netanyahu.” Jerusalem Post reported.

Ashkenazi also questioned the affairs of the Netanyahu submarine which he saw as problematic, saying the need to recommend an investigation by the State Financial Supervisor.

He said that the problem is “Severe,” adding that “If there is a need for further investigation, I trust the police to investigate.”

Meanwhile, Transportation Minister Miri Regev commented on Ashkenazi’s comments about submarine affairs, saying as if he was “speaking from the opposition seat,”

He added that “If we’ve talked about investigations, don’t you think it’s time to investigate. Don’t let it get hot. “

A major rift between the parties was also apparent from the decision of Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit on Tuesday who did not approve Netanyahu’s request for up to 10 million NIS from his legal costs in a public corruption trial to be funded by American tycoon ally Spencer Partrich.

Justice Minister Avi Nissenkorn commented on Mandelblit’s decision, saying that Mandelblit did not persecute anyone and he has done his job.

“An attack on the guardians of the law will damage democracy and weak democracy will damage the rights of every citizen in the State of Israel,” Nissenkorn said.

Yair Netanyahu’s son, who is active in the online world, commented on Nissenkorn’s tweet by saying, “Shut up!”

The twit triggered a response in opposition from Blue & White Party officials. (T/R7/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)