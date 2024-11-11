Netanyahu Admits Responsibility for Mass Pager Explosions in Lebanon

Tel Aviv, MINA – Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday admitted responsibility for the first time for the mass pager explosions that rocked Lebanon nearly two months ago, Anadolu Agency reports.

At least 26 people were killed and over 3,200 others injured when thousands of pager devices exploded in several areas across Lebanon on September 17 and 18.

“There were senior officials in the defense establishment and the political echelon in charge of them who opposed the pager operation, as well as [Hezbollah leader Hassan] Nasrallah’s elimination,”

Netanyahu said during a Cabinet meeting on Sunday as cited by Israeli Channel 12.

“Before the pager operation, they told me that the US would oppose it, but I did not listen to them,” he added.

This was the first time a high-ranking Israeli official has publicly admitted responsibility for the mass explosions of the wireless communication devices in Lebanon.

Nasrallah was assassinated in Israeli airstrikes in southern Beirut on September 27.

A massive Israeli air campaign in Lebanon has been ongoing since late September against what it claims are Hezbollah targets, an escalation in year-long cross-border warfare since the start of the Gaza war.

More than 3,100 people have been killed and over 13,800 injured in Israeli attacks since October 2023, according to Lebanese health authorities. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)