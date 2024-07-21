Nearly 39,000 Palestinians Martyred by Israeli Aggresion on Gaza

Gaza, MINA – Gaza health authorities confirmed on Saturday that the Palestinian death toll from the Israeli onslaught since October 7 has risen to 38,919 reported fatalities, with an additional 89,622 individuals sustaining injuries. The majority of the victims are women and children, Wafa reports.

Israeli occupation forces committed four massacres against families in the Gaza Strip over the last 24 hours, resulting in the documented killing of at least 37 Palestinians and the injury of 54 others, according to medical sources

Ambulance and rescue teams are still unable to reach the many casualties and dead bodies trapped under the rubble or scattered on roads across the war-torn enclave, as Israeli occupation forces continue to obstruct the movement of ambulances and civil defense crews. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)