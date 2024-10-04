Nearly 2,000 Killed by Israeli Aggression on Lebanon: Health Minister

Beirut, MINA – The Lebanese health minister announced on Wednesday that the death toll from Israeli attacks on Lebanon has risen to 1,974, with another 9,384 injured since October 8 of last year.

Firas Alabiad said at a press conference in Beirut that the Israeli onslaught has also claimed the lives of 127 children, Anadolu Agency reports.

Israeli airstrikes have killed 40 staffers of medical and emergency teams, in addition to damaging dozens of healthcare facilities, he added.

Though Israel launched simultaneous attacks on Gaza and Lebanon, the attacks intensified after September 23, Tel Aviv claimed to be targeting only Hezbollah targets throughout Lebanon, but the strikes killed more than 1,100 people, according to the Lebanese Health Ministry.

The aerial campaign was an escalation in yearlong cross-border warfare between Israel and Hezbollah since the start of Tel Aviv’s brutal offensive on the Gaza Strip that has killed nearly 41,800 people, mostly women and children. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)