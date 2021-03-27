Myanmar NOW: At Least 50 Pro-Democracy Protesters Killed

Yangon, MINA – Myanmar NOW, a leading news outlet in the country, reported on Saturday that it has verified the deaths of 50 civilians in 23 towns and cities in eight out of 15 regions as of noon on Saturday.

At least eight people have also been shot dead in Yangon’s Dala township late Friday night as security forces violently intervened in the crowds demanding police to release two women who were detained for participating in anti-coup protests, according to witnesses and local media reports.

The junta, in a televised message on Friday night, warned the protesters of the risk of being shot in the head and back if they continue the anti-coup demonstrations.

As the protesters, however, defy the junta threat and took to the streets in towns and cities across the country on Saturday, they met the violent crackdown by the security forces. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)