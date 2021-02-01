Select Language

Latest
-166 min. agoPalestinian Fighters Shoot Down Israeli Drones in Northern Gaza
-74 min. agoAppreciating New Libya Book Centre and Sharing Indonesian Experiences on Memory of The World
-69 min. agoIsrael Implements Strict Procedures at Ibrahimi Mosque
-66 min. agoMyanmar Leader, Aung San Detained by Military
8 hours agoPalestine Confirms First Case of New Variant in Bethlehem
Slideshow

Myanmar Leader, Aung San Detained by Military

Yangon, MINA – Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi and other senior members of the ruling National League for Democracy (NLD) party were detained by the military Monday morning.

“The detention of Suu Kyi, President Win Myint and other senior figures follows increasing tensions between the military and the civilian government for days, said Myo Nyunt, a spokesman for the NLD,” as quoted from Anadolu Agency.

It also stirred fears of a military coup after the election which the army claimed was a fraud.

“I want to tell our people not to respond rashly and I want them to act according to the law,” said Nyunt.

He also hopes that he will be arrested. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Tags:
Related news