Myanmar Leader, Aung San Detained by Military

Yangon, MINA – Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi and other senior members of the ruling National League for Democracy (NLD) party were detained by the military Monday morning.

“The detention of Suu Kyi, President Win Myint and other senior figures follows increasing tensions between the military and the civilian government for days, said Myo Nyunt, a spokesman for the NLD,” as quoted from Anadolu Agency.

It also stirred fears of a military coup after the election which the army claimed was a fraud.

“I want to tell our people not to respond rashly and I want them to act according to the law,” said Nyunt.

He also hopes that he will be arrested. (T/RE1)

