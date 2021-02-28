Myanmar Ambassador to UN Fired

Naypyidaw, MINA – Myanmar’s UN Ambassador Kyaw Moe Tun has been fired, state television reported on Saturday, a day after he urged the UN to use “all necessary means” to stop the military coup.

The Southeast Asian country has been mired in crisis since the military seized power on February 1 and arrested civilian government leader Aung San Suu Kyi and most of his party leaders. The military alleges that the elections held in November were fraudulent, while the election commission maintained that the vote was fair.

Kyaw Moe Tun has informed the UN General Assembly that he is speaking on behalf of Aung San Suu Kyi’s government

“We need the strongest possible action from the international community to end the military coup immediately,” he said on Friday, Al Jazeera reported.

Myanmar state broadcaster MRTV said on Saturday the ambassador had “betrayed the country and spoke out for an unofficial organization that does not represent the state and has abused an ambassador’s power and responsibilities.”

UN Special Rapporteur on Myanmar Tom Andrews said on Saturday morning he was overwhelmed by the ambassador’s “act of courage”.

He added on Twitter, “It is time for the world to respond to that bold call with action.” (T/RE1)

