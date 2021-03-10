Muslims Community Celebrate First Mosque in Mukilteo, Washington

Washington, MINA – The Muslim community in Snohomish County, Washington, United States celebrated its first mosque on Saturday. The groundbreaking of the mosque in Mukilteo follows seven years of campaigning and hard work to make that dream a reality.

“It’s a dream come true. We couldn’t sleep all night because of the excitement, “Majid supporter Riaz Khan told Kings5.com.

Although the mosque initially had to face challenges, Saturday’s event marked a new start after the mosque won support from elected leaders and religions from across the region. The construction of this mosque took two years.

“We are supposed to have freedom of religion but we always face difficulties so we have to keep going,” said another supporter.

“Freedom to practice religion is important. I think what we have realized is we have to make sure we defend that freedom, ”said Washington District Congressman Rick Larsen.

Attending the ceremony with his wife Ayesha, Khan saw the mosque as an investment for future generations. “This is for the people and children. They will learn and use this facility, “he said.

Reported by About Islam on Wednesday, Islam is the third largest religion in the United States after Christianity and Judaism. A 2017 Pew Research study estimated 3.45 million Muslims live in the US, about 1.1 percent of the population. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)