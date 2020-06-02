MUI: There is no Problem with Indonesian Hajj Elimination this year

Jakarta, MINA – Secretary General of the Indonesian Ulema Council (MUI) Anwar Abbas said there is no problem with the decision issued by the Minister of Religion to cancel the pilgrimage this year.

“Because of the risks that will occur if the pilgrimage is held this year, it is clearly very large because the city of Mecca as we know it is also one of the epicenter of the spread of Covid-19,” Abbas said in a written statement in Jakarta on Tuesday.

According to him, as is known in one of the Prophet’s traditions it is said; we are prohibited from entering an area that is plagued by plague. And our country is also plagued by and according to the hadith of the prophet, if we live in an area plagued, we also cannot get out of it.

So, he said the Decree of the Minister of Religion already had strong Islamic principles.

“Moreover, if we are forced to go out to perform the pilgrimage, it is probable that pilgrims who will depart will be infected by the Coronavirus and that is certainly clear we do not really want it,” he said.

Especially, if this problem is seen from the perspective of the state, the duty of the state is to protect its people, he said.

Therefore, if in consideration and calculation the government is unable to protect itself and the lives of its people who will perform the pilgrimage.

“So, yes, the government should not send pilgrims to carry out the hajj this year so that there will be no casualties from Covid-19 among our pilgrims,” ​​Abbas said. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)