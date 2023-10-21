Muhammadiyah Invites Hindu, Buddhist, and Confucian Religious Organizations to Join the Faith to Action Network

Jakarta, MINA – Eco Bhinneka Muhammadiyah held a Gathering Meeting of Faith to Action Network (F2A) with Parisada Hindu Dharma Indonesia/ The Indonesian Hindu Association (PHDI), the Indonesian Buddhist Association (PERMABUDHI), and the Supreme Council for Khonghucu Religioun in Indonesia (MATAKIN), on Thursday.

The event was held in the AR Room Fachruddin, 2nd Floor of the Muhammadiyah Da’wah Center Building, in Jakarta – Indonesia, and was attended by 8 women and 6 men, who came from F2A representatives, the Eco Bhinneka program management team, and religious organization activists from PHDI, PERMABUDHI, and MATAKIN.

In a release, apart from strengthening ties between the Muhammadiyah organization and Hindu, Buddhist, and Confucian religious organizations in Indonesia, this meeting also aims to introduce the work of the Faith to Action Network (F2A) and offer to join the F2A membership.

Peter Munene, CEO of Faith to Action Network (F2A), introduced that F2A is a global inter-religious network organization, of which Muhammadiyah is one of the member organizations.

“F2A encourages increased collaboration between religious organizations to to advance family health and well-being; women’s rights and gender justice; and peaceful, just and inclusive communities,” he said.

“At F2A, we strengthen religious voices, carry out advocacy, and communicate messages of change, including social and behavioral change,” added Peter.

Peter also explained the benefits of F2A membership. “The benefits of membership in the Faith to Action Network include access to ideas regarding funding and conference opportunities, capacity building in advocacy, resource mobilization, and programming,” he said.

Peter gave an example of funding and programs currently being implemented by F2A and Muhammadiyah, namely the Joint Initiative for Strategic Religious Action (JISRA) program.

Meanwhile, Triningsih as Finance and Program Coordinator for Eco Bhinneka Muhammadiyah added an explanation about JISRA activities being carried out by Muhammadiyah.

“The Eco Bhinneka program is a form of Muhammadiyah’s support for the Joint Initiative for Strategic Religious Action (JISRA),” she said. According to Tri, JISRA encourages religious actors to become agents of change.

“Eco Bhinneka Muhammadiyah wants to involve interfaith youth and women groups to build awareness and knowledge of the importance of religious communities working together to prevent environmental damage,” said Tri.

In this forum, each representative from PHDI, PERMABUDHI, and MATAKIN present had the opportunity to ask questions to the Faith to Action Network (F2A). Questions that arise are about the mechanism on how is the registration process, requirements, and obligations as a member.

According to Peter Munene from F2A, for those who want to register as members, their organization needs to submit a registration form, then the F2A Board will analyze and make a decision. Regarding requirements and obligations, Peter emphasized that it is important for organizations to commit to encouraging the realization of a peaceful society.(R/R1/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)