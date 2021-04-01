Mosques in Pakistan to Remain Open During Ramadan

Islamabad, MINA -Pakistan Ulema Council chairman Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi said that mosques across Pakistan will remain open during Ramadan.

Even so, the implementation of congregational and tarawih prayers must still apply the applicable protocol, Ashrafi said at a press conference in Islamabad.

Previously, the Minister of Religion also confirmed that the government will keep the mosque open during Ramadan. Noor-ul-Haq Qadri said the government will ensure strict implementation of virus SOPs during the holy month.

Last year, the government banned people over 50, children and people with flu from entering mosques. The mosque committee was asked to remove all carpets and pray on the vacant lot.

The new coronavirus has so far claimed 14,434 lives in Pakistan, while the total number of confirmed cases in the country has surpassed the 600,000 mark. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)