Begin Ramadan, Pakistanis Flocked to Mosques

Islamabad, MINA – Starting Ramadan on Saturday, Pakistani residents flock to mosques and markets, ignoring suggestions to stay at home when coronavirus cases increase.

Prime Minister Imran Khan is under pressure to deal with the virus crisis, saying Pakistan is not able to carry out closure as in other countries.

His government also could not do much on the pressure of the ulema, who advocated keeping daily congregational prayers in mosques during Ramadan, despite some self-protection measures. Thus quoted from Channel News Asia reports on Monday, April 27.

The Pakistani military on Friday also urged residents to pray Friday at home, warning “the next fifteen days is important”.

But that suggestion is largely ignored by most of the approximately 215 million people who live in narrow and multi-generation places.

In Rawalpindi, bordering Islamabad, thousands of buyers crowded the people’s markets to buy food to break their fast.

Similar scenes occur in the northwestern city of Peshawar and in the eastern city of Lahore. (T/RE1)

