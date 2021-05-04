Palestine Extends State Emergency for 30 Days

Ramallah, MINA – Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas issued a decision to extend the state emergency related to the corona virus for 30 days, starting on Monday.

A state of emergency was declared for the first time in March last year following the discovery of the first case of Covid-19 in the West Bank city of Bethlehem.

This was done in an effort to combat the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, Wafa reported.

Along with the state of emergency, the Palestinian government has taken strict restrictive measures and a series of lockdowns to bring the pandemic under control.

Palestinian Health Minister Mai Alkaila on Monday also reported 565 new cases of Covid-19, 11 died and 779 recovered over the past 24 hours in the West Bank and Gaza Strip.

Regarding vaccinations, Alkaila said, more than 258,065 people had received the first dose of injection and 186,040 received the second dose. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)