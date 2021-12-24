Moroccan NGO Condemns Israeli Violence Against Palestinian Female Prisoners

Rabat, MINA – A Moroccan women’s advocacy group condemned the abuses against Palestinian female prisoners in Israeli prisons.

“We express our condemnation and anger at the brutal attacks on Palestinian female prisoners, including placing some of them in solitary confinement,” a Moroccan Woman Opposing Political Detention said in a statement on Wednesday as quoted from Anadolu Agency reported.

The NGO stressed its full solidarity with Palestinian female prisoners who were brutally attacked by repressive Zionist forces in prisons.

They also demand the immediate release of all Palestinian prisoners from Israeli prisons.

On Tuesday, the National Prisoners’ Movement, a group representing Palestinian prisoners, called for dedicating next Friday to showing solidarity with Palestinian female prisoners in Israel.

Palestinian factions have previously called for a “firm response” to the attacks on female prisoners in Damon and Nafha prisons.

Prisoners’ rights groups have also accused Israeli prison authorities in Damon of consecutive abuses against female Palestinian prisoners.

According to data from the Palestinian NGO Palestinian Prisoners Society (PPS), there are about 4,650 Palestinian prisoners in Israeli prisons, including at least 500 people being held without charge or trial, including women and minors. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)