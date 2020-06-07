More than 200 Organizations Join World Al-Quds Media Day Campaign

Jakarta, MINA – More than 200 organizations from 33 countries participated in the “World Al Quds Media Day” campaign to commemorate 53 years of Israeli occupation of Palestine (Naksah Day) on Sunday, June 7.

In a written statement said Al Quds Media Day is a campaign that invites the world community, especially Muslims to share the widest possible posts and material about Al Quds, Al Aqsa Mosque and Palestinian issues either through media coverage, radio broadcasts or various kinds social media.

The campaign also sought to remind Muslims around the world of the need for financial and moral support for the liberation of Jerusalem and the Al-Aqsa Mosque. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)