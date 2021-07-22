Palestinians Call on US to Revoke Permits for Jewish Settler Support Institutions

Ramallah, MINA – A movement of more than 150 Palestinian organizations, village councils and activists launch the Campaign Against Racism and called on the United States to revoke the charitable license of the New York-based organizations that fund the Israeli settlement, Wafa reported.

The campaign targets the charities that fund Elad, the Israel Land Fund, and Ateret Cohanim – the main Jewish settler organization working in Silwan and Sheikh Jarrah, Palestinian communities currently at risk of eviction.

“Israeli settler organizations have funneled US charitable money into political eviction campaigns. Currently, more than 100 homes and around 1,500 Palestinians in Silwan are facing displacement in favor of an amusement park run on Palestinian lands by the Elad settler organization,” said Sami Huraini, a Palestinian activist with Youth of Sumud, a grassroots organization based in Palestine. Atuwani, Palestine. “Clearly, this is not the desired outcome of the US charity tax laws.”

From 1999 to 2020, only six of the US-based charities funded the Israeli settler organizations targeted by the campaign. With an urgency to push back on settler organizations that displaced communities in Sheikh Jarrah, Silwan, and the Jordan Valley, Palestinian organizers mobilized US solidarity groups, changed strategies, and developed new tactics to cut millions of dollars into the settler movement. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)