Mohammed Rashid from Palestine Plays for Indonesian Football Club

Jakarta, MINA – Persib Bandung Indonesian Football club has a new recruit of foreign players from Palestine, namely Mohammed Rashid. He is also a player of the Palestinian national team. Together with Persib he created two goals against Persita last Saturday, so Persib won 2-1.

The figure with the full name Mohammed Bassim Ahmad Rashid was born in Ramallah, Palestine, on July 31, 1995.

He was brought in by Persib on a free transfer from Saudi Arabia’s second division club, Al-Jeel. This is the written statement received by MINA on Monday.

At Al-Jeel, Mohammed Rashid’s contract expires on June 6, 2021. There are not many records that explain the background of Mohammed Rashid’s childhood club but he was so attached to the Al-Quds Hilal club.

Rashid then moved to another Palestinian club, Al-Biresh, on 10 July 2018. However, one year later, he moved back to Al-Quds starting on 1 December 2019.

Together with Al Quds, the footballer had played in the 2019 AFC Cup.However, their journey was immediately stopped in the group stage.

After that, he ventured outside Palestine by joining Al-Jeel.

At the national team level, the player who usually operates as a defensive midfielder and central midfielder has made 18 appearances for the Palestinian national team.

The last time he played for Palestine was against Yemen in a World Cup qualifier on 15 June 2021.

Most recently, two goals from the Palestinian midfielder were created, bringing Persib to beat Persita Tangerang 2-1 in the second week of the BRI Liga 1 2021/2022 match at the Wibawa Mukti Stadium, Bekasi Regency, last Saturday 11 September 2021.

His first goal was created in the 40th minute before Irsyad Maulana equalized in the 54th minute. Then, finally, Rashid replied to the goal again in the 77th minute. (R/RE1)

