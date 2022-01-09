Ministry of Health Records New Corona Infections and Deaths in Gaza

Gaza, MINA – The Ministry of Health in the Gaza Strip announced the registration of 3 deaths, and 42 new infections with the Coronavirus in the last 24 hours.

The ministry indicated that it had conducted 665 laboratory tests, in which it recorded 42 new coronavirus infections and 3 deaths over the past 24 hours.

It announced that 110 new cases of recovery were recorded among the infected, MINA’s Contributor in Gaza reported.

It’s noteworthy that the total number of infections in Gaza reached 190,919, including 1,233 active cases and 187,966 recoveries, and the number of deaths reached 1,720 deaths.

The ministry indicated that the total number of cases that need medical care in hospital is 47, and the total number of serious and critical cases is 35.

It added that the total doses that entered the Gaza Strip reached 1957,960, while the number of citizens who received the vaccine was 550,390. (T-K-G/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)