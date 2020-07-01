Minister Retno: Bring Back Rohingya Safely, Voluntary, and Dignified

Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi (photo of the Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs)

Jakarta, MINA – Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi said the Government of Indonesia will continue to make efforts to bring back Rohingya refugees to their original place in Rakhine State, Myanmar.

“Our first priority is to bring back Rohingya refugees to their home countries in Rakhine State, Myanmar in a safe, voluntary and dignified manner,” said the Indonesian Foreign Minister when attending a Special Meeting of Foreign Ministers of ASEAN and Australia virtually on Tuesday (June 30).

Indonesia also urged Myanmar to immediately create a conducive situation in Rakhine State.

“I emphasize that the conducive situation in the Rakhine state must be created immediately. If not, the suffering of the Rohingya will continue, “she said.

Previously, Indonesia rescued as many as 99 Rohingya refugees who entered last June 24.

“The 99 people consisted of 43 adults, 30 of whom were 13 boys and 56 children under 18 who consisted of 43 girls and 12 boys,” Retno said at an online press conference.

The Foreign Minister said Indonesia decided to temporarily accept refugees who came on humanitarian grounds.

Although Indonesia itself is being hit by a crisis due to the coronavirus pandemic (Covid-19).

In addition to humanitarian factors, Indonesia will also explore further the possibility of refugees being victims of smuggling and human trafficking.

The Foreign Minister said that countries in the region continue to increase cooperation against transnational crime, including human trafficking and people smuggling. (L/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)