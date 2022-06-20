Minister Retno Attends “Kebaya Goes to UNESCO” in Jakarta

Jakarta, MINA – The Minister of Foreign Affairs attended the “Kebaya Goes to UNESCO” event in the courtyard of the Ministry of Education, Culture, Research and Technology in Jakarta on Sunday.

Indonesia’s first female foreign minister wore a light green kebaya along with hundreds of women attending the Berkebaya Casual Street event organized by Pertiwi Indonesia dan Perempuan Berkebaya Indonesia (PBI) community.

“I came this morning because I love Indonesia and I love Indonesian kebaya. Therefore, let’s preserve the culture that is our identity. We must be proud to wear Indonesian kebayas,” he said in his speech.

This activity is not just a casual walk. Women ranging from children, teenagers, to adults were so enthusiastic about taking part in the healthy walk from the Education Ministry Office to the Hotel Indonesia (HI) roundabout to express their support for the kebaya to be registered as an intangible cultural heritage from Indonesia to UNESCO.

“We from Kemendikbudristek support this event and hopefully this activity can increase women’s love for the kebaya in supporting their daily activities,” said Secretary General Kemendikbudristek, Suharti in a black dress who was also present at this event.

As the organizer, the Chair of Pertiwi Indonesia, Shinta Omar Anwar conveyed her commitment to support cultural preservation, especially the kebaya as the nation’s ancestral heritage.

She stated that all branches of the Motherland of Indonesia in various regions supported the kebaya to be registered as an intangible cultural heritage to UNESCO (Kebaya Goes to UNESCO).

“Let’s love and be proud to wear kebaya everyday from now on from Sabang to Merauke,” he said while inviting all levels of society to preserve the kebaya.

The Chair of Perempuan Berkebaya Indonesia (PBI) Rahmi Hidayati added that the process of registering the proposal for the kebaya to become an intangible cultural heritage from Indonesia to UNESCO requires the support of all parties.

“I am happy that young people are now happy to wear kebaya,” he added, who that morning was present in a red kebaya. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)