Minister Retno and Minister Prabowo to Visit Japan

Tokyo, MINA – Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno L.P. Marsudi together with the Indonesian Minister of Defense Prabowo Subianto will visit Tokyo, Japan, on March 28-30, 2021.

The visit of the two ministers is a follow-up to the results of the visit of Japanese Prime Minister SUGA Yoshihide to Jakarta in October 2020.

The main agenda of the visit was the second 2 + 2 meeting between the Minister of Foreign Affairs and the Ministers of Defense of the two countries. The first meeting was held in 2015 ago. It was the statement of the Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Friday.

While in Japan, the two ministers will also hold bilateral meetings with their respective partners, namely Minister of Foreign Affairs MOTEGI Toshimitsu and Minister of Defense KISHI Nobuo.

In the series of meetings, the two parties will discuss various issues of mutual interest. Among them are joint efforts to deal with the Covid-19 pandemic, accelerate the economic recovery of each country and region, cooperation in the defense sector, as well as regional and global strategic issues.

The visit reflects the importance of the Indonesian-Japan Strategic Partnership which has continued to develop since 2005, especially in strengthening cooperation during the challenging Covid-19 pandemic.

Japan is Indonesia’s second trading partner with a total trade value of USD 24.3 billion. Indonesia’s exports to Japan in 2020 were valued at US$ 13.6 billion or at 14th place. Japan is also the 4th largest investor in Indonesia.

The first 2 + 2 meetings were held in Tokyo in 2015. (T/RE1)

