Minister of Religion: Santri Day 2021, Resolution of Jihad in Facing Pandemic

Jakarta, MINA – Indonesian Minister of Religion Yaqut Cholil Qoumas said that the commemoration of Santri Day in 2021 is like a jihad resolution in the face of Covid-19 pandemic.

“Today, Friday, Indonesian people commemorate Santri Day. Santri day always reminds us of the Jihad Resolution issued by Hadratus Sheikh KH Muhammad Hasyim Asy’ari, on October 22, 1945, that fighting against the Dutch is Fardu ‘Ain’s law (individual obligation) to defend Indonesia’s independence,” said the Minister of Religion on Friday in Jakarta.

“For this reason, I invite all students to resolve themselves, together with the government, to fight against the pandemic and continue to advance the country,” he said.

The commemoration of Santri Day which is set every October 22 aims to commemorate the history of students and their struggles in fighting for the Unitary State of the Republic of Indonesia.

National Santri Day 2021 carries the theme “Santri Siaga Jiwa Raga” and is enlivened with various activities.

“Santri Siaga Mental Body for Indonesia. Our ta’dhim respects to the kiai, our service to religion and the Republic of Indonesia,” he said.

In order to enliven Santri Day, the Ministry of Religion held various events, one of which “Santri Day Becomes Minister” is one of the activities “Santri Siaga Jiwa Raga Competition,” a competition that provides open opportunities for Islamic boarding school students to learn leadership and governance manage ministry organizations, as well as get a day’s experience as Minister of Religion.

On this occasion, Afi Ahmad Ridlo is a student of the Nurul Jadid Islamic Boarding School, Paiton, Probolinggo, East Java, a grade 12 student of Madrasah Aliyah Nurul Jadid had the opportunity to replace Gus Yaqut as Minister of Religion after setting aside 140 other participants in the One Day Santri Become Minister Competition.

“As a student who is currently being entrusted with minister, I wish you a Happy Santri Day,” he added. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)