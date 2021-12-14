Minister Blinken-Retno Marsudi Talk about Afghanistan, Myanmar

Jakarta, MINA – Indonesian Minister of Foreign Affairs Retno Marsudi conveyed Indonesia’s plan to increase humanitarian assistance for the Afghan people when meeting with United States (US) Foreign Minister Anthony Blinken in Jakarta on Tuesday.

“Indonesia is also active in the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and is one of the initiators of the meeting of the OIC Foreign Ministers who will discuss humanitarian assistance which will soon be carried out in Islamabad,” Retno said at a joint press conference according to the meeting.

In addition, continued Retno, Indonesia conveyed that the issue of women’s empowerment would still be one of the priorities of Indonesia’s cooperation with Afghanistan.

During the meeting, the two Foreign Ministers also discussed the issue of Myanmar. Retno said Indonesia appreciated US support for the implementation of the 5 Points of Consensus ASEAN.

“Indonesia will continue to contribute to restoring democracy in Myanmar through inclusive dialogue in accordance with the 5PCs,” said the Indonesian Foreign Minister.

On the other hand, Indonesia will also continue to pay attention to humanitarian assistance to the people of Myanmar. (L/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)