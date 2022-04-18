MINA Contributor in Gaza: Israeli Warplanes Bombard Gaza Early Tuesday

Gaza, MINA – On Tuesday early morning, Israeli occupation warplanes launched a series of airstrikes on a site, west of Khan Yunis, in the southern Gaza Strip.

According MINA Contributor in Gaza based on Local sources confirmed that the occupation warplanes targeted a site belonging to the Palestinian resistance, west of Khan Yunis, in the southern Gaza Strip, in response to the missile that was launched on Monday evening from Gaza towards the envelope settlements.

In response, the Palestinian resistance in Gaza launched anti-aircraft missiles at the occupation planes from inside the Strip.

Until this news was made, according to MINA Contributor in Gaza that the Israeli warplane attacks are still ongoing. (LKG/RE1)

