Indonesia Condemns Israeli Strikes on Syria, Decries Violation of Sovereignty

Jakarta, MINA – The Government of Indonesia, through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA), strongly condemned the recent Israeli military strikes on Syria, which resulted in casualties and dozens of injuries. The attack was denounced as an act of intervention that disregards Syria’s sovereignty as an independent state.

“Indonesia strongly condemns Israel’s military intervention, which shows no respect for Syria’s sovereignty,” the MOFA said in an official statement issued on Thursday.

The Ministry also expressed concern over the recent escalation of intercommunal conflict in Sweida, Syria. The Indonesian government called for a permanent ceasefire between the Syrian government and the Druze community, emphasizing the importance of resolving the conflict through peaceful and inclusive dialogue.

“Indonesia underscores the importance of resolving conflicts through peaceful dialogue involving all elements of Syrian society, with full respect for national unity and territorial integrity,” the statement stressed.

Also Read: Gulf States and Muslim World League Condemn Israeli Airstrikes on Syria

Earlier, Israeli forces launched strikes on Syrian military bases and areas near the Presidential Palace in Damascus on Wednesday. The attack followed heightened tensions between the Druze community and the Bedouin minority, sparked by the abduction of a Druze merchant.

The Syrian government deployed forces to de-escalate the situation, a move Israel perceived as support for the Bedouin group, prompting its military intervention.

According to the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA), at least three people were killed and 34 others wounded in the Israeli strikes. Israel claimed the attacks were intended to support the Druze community, which it views as a long-standing ally.

The Druze community, primarily based in Sweida, shares a complex historical relationship with Israel, including military involvement dating back to the 1948 Arab-Israeli conflict.

Also Read: Syrian President Al Sharaa Declares Readiness for Open War with Israel

In response to the attacks, Druze leader Sheikh Yousef Jarbou confirmed that a ceasefire agreement had been declared and would soon be implemented in Sweida to end the violence and reintegrate the area under Syrian sovereignty. [Nia]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Indonesian Embassy in Tokyo Clarifies Worker Entry Rumors, Urges Citizens to Uphold Nation’s Image