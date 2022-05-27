Mesut Ozil Prays Friday at Istiqlal Mosque, Jakarta

Jakarta, MINA – Muslim football player Mesut Ozil today performed Friday prayer at Istiqlal Mosque, Central Jakarta

According to monitoring M NC Portal Indonesia at the location, Ozil arrived at the Istiqlal Mosque at around 11.15 p.m. Ozil came wearing a black cap and entered through the VIP door.

Arriving at the location, Ozil and his colleagues rode a golf buggy around the courtyard of the Istiqlal Mosque. After that, then they headed to the parking lot in the basement.

During his trip, Ozil received a warm welcome. Not only by the media crew but also the worshipers who saw it were immediately focused.

Ozil was accompanied by the Grand Imam of the Istiqlal Mosque, K.H. Nasiruddin Umar. The two of them walked towards the entrance of the Istiqlal Mosque with tight security by the officers.

Not only that, Ozil and Nasaruddin Umar took pictures with the background of the giant drum inside the Istiqlal Mosque. The drum uses meranti wood which is more than 300 years old.

After that, they went inside to perform the Friday prayer. Seen, Ozil is in the front row.

Ozil’s arrival to Jakarta is primarily aimed at collaborating with the Ministry of Tourism and Creative Economy to promote the creative economy product, Concave Indonesia.

Ozil will be in Indonesia for four days. In addition to carrying out a series of agendas, the world soccer star really wants to visit the Istiqlal Mosque. (T/RE1)

