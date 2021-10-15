Mesut Ozil Donates Poor Children in Malawi, Africa

Ankara, MINA – Mesut Ozil on Thursday announced to donate medical supplies and doctors to poor children in Malawi, Africa through the organization BigShoe.

The German soccer star, who is Muslim, shared his happiness on Twitter at being able to send aid to Africa again, Anadolu Agency reported.

“Finally, we are very happy that our charity activities with BigShoe can continue after a long pause due to Covid-19,” he said.

The 32-year-old star, who currently plays for Istanbul’s top-flight team Fenerbahce, sent doctors and medical equipment for children in Chitipa, Malawi, through the organization and thanked the doctors and their team for their charity work.

He has also channeled aid to Africa several times before.

BigShoe is a growing network of football and sports fans around the world. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)