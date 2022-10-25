Meranti Tree is A Symbol of Indonesia-Palestine Friendship

Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad I.M. Shtayyeh made a state visit to Indonesia on Monday, received by President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo at the Bogor Presidential Palace, West Java (photo: Humas Setkab RI/Oji)

Jakarta, MINA- Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad I.M. Shtayyeh made a state visit to Indonesia on Monday, received by President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo at the Bogor Presidential Palace, West Java.

As a symbol of the friendship between the two countries, the two leaders carried out a joint planting of Meranti trees in the courtyard of the Bogor Palace.

The Palestinian PM is honored to be able to plant a tree at the Bogor Presidential Palace, especially since the plant is a Jerusalem tree.

“Thank you very much. This is the Jerusalem tree in the heart of Indonesia. Mr President thank you very much for making this happen. Barakallah,” said PM Shtayyeh to Jokowi.

Meanwhile, President Jokowi emphasized that Palestine is a close friend of Indonesia. Jokowi also hopes that this bilateral meeting will further strengthen the already good relationship.

“Welcome to Jakarta Your Excellency PM Shtayyeh and glad to see you again after our meeting in Glasgow. Palestine is a close friend of Indonesia,” Jokowi said.

“Indonesia also consistently continues to support the struggle of the Palestinian people and I hope this noble visit can further strengthen this already good relationship,” said Jokowi.

Palestinian PM Mohammad IM Shtayyeh entered the Palace area using the presidential car. The car was surrounded by presidential security forces (Paspampres) who walked along from the entrance gate to the front yard of the Palace. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)