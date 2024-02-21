MER-C Urges WHO to Protect Remaining Hospitals in Gaza

Jakarta, MINA – The Medical Emergency Rescue Committee (MER-C) asked the world health institution, WHO, to protect the remaining hospitals in the Gaza Strip.

Chief of the MER-C Presidium, dr. Sarbini Abdul Murad said that the number of hospitals in Gaza was decreasing because they were destroyed due to Israeli aggression, while the number of victims continued to increase, with an estimated 80,000 people injured.

“I hope WHO can protect the remaining hospitals in Gaza even though they are in a worrying condition,” said Sarbini at a press conference at the MER-C office, Jalan Kramat Lontar on Wednesday.

Therefore, he urged WHO to take a firm diplomatic approach to Israel and the United States to stop their attacks on Gaza.

“We know that Israel is now focused on carrying out attacks on South Gaza,” he said.

Sarbini also urged Israel not to use hospitals as military bases and return them to their functions, including the Indonesian Hospital in northern Gaza which is currently no longer functioning.

“I hope there will be a permanent ceasefire in the Gaza Strip,” he said. (T/RE1/P2)

