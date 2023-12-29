MER-C Sends Volunteer Team to Afghanistan

Jakarta, MINA – The Medical Emergency Rescue Committee (MER-C), an Indonesian NGO, sent a team of volunteers to Afghanistan to directly assist the condition of refugees in Herat who were affected by the earthquake in early October, which claimed around 4,000 lives.

In their written statement, Thursday the MER-C Volunteer Team said that they were distributing medicines and medical equipment, because the need for these items was still very high, according to reports in the media, the Afghan embassy and local residents themselves. .

The team will also provide education, for example cleaning wounds, because according to reports, many small wounds are not treated properly, resulting in widespread infection. Then educate women who are generally affected by fungus, as well as other medical-related education.

Next, the team will visit and collaborate with clinics in refugee camps and visit hospitals in Herat. If possible, the team can carry out medical activities at the hospital.

The MER-C Volunteer Team has left for Afghanistan since December 14 2023 and will carry out a mission for a maximum of three weeks. However, if the team in the field has finished working on the planned target, they will go home before the maximum time.

MER-C is a medical emergency agency that has carried out more than 300 humanitarian missions for natural disasters, wars and conflicts, both domestically and abroad.

The team consists of Tonggo Meaty Fransisca as Team Leader, Rio Wikanjaya, Orthopedic Specialist, Ita Muswita, Ade Adrian and Wirsal Harahap, all three of whom are surgical nurses. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)