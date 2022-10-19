MER-C Indonesia Praises Australia for Canceling Recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s Capital

Jakarta, MINA – Chairman of the Presidium Medical Emergency Rescue Committee (MER-C), dr. Sarbini Abdul Murad, praised the Australian government’s decision on canceling the recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital.

In his written statement on Tuesday, Sarbini appreciated Australia’s balanced decision in addressing the Palestine-Israel conflict.

He considered the decision as a positive thing to encourage the peace process for both.

Furthermore, Sarbini hoped that the decision taken by Australia can be an example for the United States and other countries recognizing Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, even moving their embassies from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

In his opinion, the recognition actually undermines the peace efforts of the two and he also asked Britain to take a similar decision.

“Britain must reconsider and cancel the plan to move its embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem. Do not let big and dignified countries issue policies that interfere with the peace process between the two countries. Let Jerusalem be an international city and East Jerusalem as the capital of Palestine, as the international community has agreed,” he said.

In addition, he also invited and reminded countries that love peace, uphold human rights and oppose occupation to prove their commitment in supporting Palestine-Israel peace efforts. (T/ri/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)