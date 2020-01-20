MER-C Founder, Dr. Joserizal Jurnalis Passed Away

Jakarta, MINA – Dr. Joserizal Jurnalis (56), the Founder and Board of Trustees of Indonesian Medical Emergency Rescue Committee (MER-C) based in Jakarta passed away on Monday in the morning at 00.38 local time, in Harapan Kita Hospital, Jakarta.

MER-C through its Facebook account pleaded for forgiveness for all the mistakes and errors of the deceased, “Innaalillaahi wainnaa ilaihi rooji’uun.”

“Thank you for all the prayers and attention from relatives, friends, relations, brothers and sisters in arms during the deceased was ill until the end of his life,” the statement said.

The body Joserizal will be brought to Silaturahim Hall, Jl. Kalimanggis Raya No. 90 Cibubur, Bekasi, and obliterated by the noon word at the Silaturahim Mosque. Furthermore, it will be buried in TPU Pondok Rangon, East Jakarta, this Monday.

“Goodbye Joserizal, hopefully Husnul Khotimah. Congratulations before Allah, the Creator who loves you more than us. We are the losers, “the MER-C extended family grief. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)