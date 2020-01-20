Select Language

Latest
-341 min. agoIndonesian Muslims Congress to be Opened by President
-340 min. agoThe Letter of Prophet Muhammad to Roman King
-340 min. agoMER-C Founder, Dr. Joserizal Jurnalis Passed Away
10 hours agoArtist, Musicians and Entrepreneur Join Supporting Indonesian Hospital Construction in Gaza
11 hours agoInternet Restored in Seven of Kashmir Districts
Slideshow

MER-C Founder, Dr. Joserizal Jurnalis Passed Away

MER-C Founder, Dr. Joserizal Journalist Passed Away (photo by MER-C)

Jakarta, MINA – Dr. Joserizal Jurnalis (56), the Founder and Board of Trustees of Indonesian Medical Emergency Rescue Committee (MER-C) based in Jakarta passed away on Monday in the morning at 00.38 local time, in Harapan Kita Hospital, Jakarta.

MER-C through its Facebook account pleaded for forgiveness for all the mistakes and errors of the deceased, “Innaalillaahi wainnaa ilaihi rooji’uun.”

“Thank you for all the prayers and attention from relatives, friends, relations, brothers and sisters in arms during the deceased was ill until the end of his life,” the statement said.

The body Joserizal will be brought to Silaturahim Hall, Jl. Kalimanggis Raya No. 90 Cibubur, Bekasi, and obliterated by the noon word at the Silaturahim Mosque. Furthermore, it will be buried in TPU Pondok Rangon, East Jakarta, this Monday.

“Goodbye Joserizal, hopefully Husnul Khotimah. Congratulations before Allah, the Creator who loves you more than us. We are the losers, “the MER-C extended family grief. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Tags:
Related news