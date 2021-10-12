MER-C Appreciates Denmark’s Steps to Help Palestine

Jakarta, MINA – Medical Emergency Rescue Committee (MER-C) Indonesia expressed its outmost appreciation for the Danish step in providing assistance to Palestine.

Denmark’s assistance in the form of grants and partnerships is carried out in order to support Palestinian efforts to fight for their independence.

This appreciation was conveyed by the Chairman of the MER-C Presidium, dr. Sarbini Abdul Murad to the Prime Minister of Denmark, H.E. Ms. Mette Frederiksen through a letter which sent to the Danish Embassy in Jakarta, Tuesday/October 12, 2021.

“We would like to convey our outmost appreciation to the government and the people of Denmark for the steps taken in assisting Palestine. The agreement on aid in the form of grant and partnership between Denmark and Palestine is a brave and real step in your effort to support Palestine in its fight for independence. This shows Denmark’s stance in siding with humanity and justice, while at the same time rejecting the occupation implemented by Israel towards Palestine,” he wrote.

This support, he wrote, will surely help the Palestinian people in improving its people’s capacity and economy, as well as in expanding its development in various fields, in the hope that Palestine could become a nation that stands on its two feet, a nation that is independent and sovereign, equal with other nations of the world.

He hopes that Denmark’s step will be followed by many other states. “We hope that Denmark’s step will be followed by many other states in their support to humanity and peace, as well as their resistance to occupation,” he added.

“States that care about Palestine like Denmark could pressure Israel to stop its illegal acts, such as land takeovers and the demolition of Palestinian people’s property etc., in the West Bank,” said the doctor who has experience in various war and disaster areas.

Furthermore, regarding peace between Palestine and Israel through a two-state solution, in his letter, Sarbini also highly appreciated this which Denmark is one of the states that supports it.

“May Denmark continue to voice this in international forums in order to realize the two-state solution.”

Medical Emergency Rescue Committee (MER-C) itself is an Indonesian NGO that has concerns to the Palestinian issue particularly in the aspects of humanitarian and health.

One of its commitments towards Palestine is the construction of a hospital in Bayt Lahiya, the Gaza strip that named Rumah Sakit Indonesia.

The construction of Rumah Sakit Indonesia was commenced in 2009 and currently MER-C is still conducting further developments needed to improve and expand its service capacity. (R/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)