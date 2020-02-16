MER-C Adds Medical Device for Indonesia Hospital in Gaza

Tangerang, MINA – With the completion of the second phase of Indonesia Hospital in Gaza, Palestine, the Indonesian emergency medical institution, Medical Emergency Rescue Committee (MER-C) also plans to add more medical equipment to the hospital.

MER-C Health Team dr. Arief Rahman said the additional medical devices were in the form of 100 patient beds, an endoscopic unit (a tool to check the digestive tract), and ICCU equipment. A number of medical devices were imported from Europe.

“The health industry is polar only in Europe, America and China. Geographically, from Gaza, it will be easier and closer to Europe,” said dr. Arief to MINA reporter before his departure to Gaza Strip, Palestine at Soekarno-Hatta International Airport, Tangerang on Sunday.

Arief said although in the Middle East itself there were many Chinese products, but for shopping this tool, our policy was specifications according to need, the price was affordable, and most importantly the supplier could put the medical devices into Gaza.

“If these three are fulfilled, from wherever we receive. For now, Europe is easier and the distance is not too far, and the price is more affordable than goods from China. Then we also need to think about maintenance,” he said.

According to him, if there are no obstacles, the medical devices can enter Gaza in a relatively short time. In addition, the number of items to be added was relatively not as much as when the Indonesia Hospital was first inaugurated.

“Our endoscopy device needs one unit, then we target only five beds of ICCU. So five beds, if we talk about ICCU, the most important thing is the patient monitor, then the ventilator. Maybe right now, that’s what is quite important we should have,” he said.

Arief hopes that the additional medical devices that are needed in Indonesia Hospitals can be completed by mid 2020. Because, he said the initial plan for the construction of the second phase of the hospital is between 1 and 1.5 years.

“The initial plan is to complete the construction in 12 to 18 months, then we will test the function of all of them. When it’s good, we give it up again,” he said.

He detailed the budget needed to purchase additional medical devices reached Rp 40 billion. The number includes ICCU of five beds, one endoscopic unit and its room, and several other equipment to fill two additional floors. (TL/R6/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)