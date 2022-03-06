MER-C: Access to Enter Gaza is Very Difficult

Jakarta, MINA – The Indonesian humanitarian agency, Medical Emergency Rescue – Committee (MER-C) affirmed its commitment to helping Palestine.

It was stated by the Chairperson of the MER-C Presidium, Sarbini Abdul Murad, when releasing the departure of two MER-C volunteers to Cairo on Saturday, at Soekarno Hatta International Airport, Tangerang, Banten.

The two volunteers who were dispatched are Ir. Nur Ihwan Abadi and Nur Hadis.

“Our main focus outside Indonesia is Palestine. We have consistently helped Palestine from a humanitarian perspective by establishing health facilities such as the Indonesian Hospital which is now established,” he said.

Sarbini explained that one of the things being planned in the near future is the possibility of building a Specialist Polyclinic. However, he said, so far access to enter the Gaza area is still very difficult.

“We do have a plan to build a Specialist Polyclinic near the Indonesian Hospital. This is because the land grant from the Palestinian government is very wide and is in a strategic area as well. Until now it has not been implemented because access is difficult, “explained Sarbini.

“Just imagine, at least access to health aid will be easier to enter Palestine, how much humanitarian aid will arrive in Palestine? A lot,” he continued.

According to Sarbini, the Arab world should be ashamed of the conditions between Russia and Ukraine. There, he said, Europeans were united in supporting Ukraine and condemning Russia’s actions, while in Palestine it was very difficult to access aid.

“Arabs should be ashamed to see a united Europe defending Ukraine. What happened in Palestine? Let alone military aid, access to humanitarian aid is very difficult. The differences in responding to the crises in Palestine and Ukraine also show the double standards of the West,” he said. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)