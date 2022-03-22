Members of the Israeli Parliament Continues Provoke Palestinians in Sheikh Jarrah

Jerusalem, MINA – Israeli fascist MP Itamar Ben Gvir with police guard again provokes Palestinian residents in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood of occupied East Jerusalem on Monday.

The head of Israel’s far-right party Otzma Yehudit visited the makeshift office he illegally set up last month in the front yard of a Palestinian family’s home.

They also attacked residents and activists guarding the area to protect residents from Israeli attacks, Wafa reports.

Tensions have continued to rise in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood after Ben-Gvir called for the eviction of Palestinian families’ homes in the neighborhood.

Israeli settlers continue to falsely claim ownership of Palestinian homes in the neighborhood, saying the Jewish population lived in them in the last decades of the 19th century.

About 300 Palestinians, all of whom face the possibility of being evicted from their homes by Israeli authorities, live in the neighborhood.

Occupied by Israel in 1967, Sheikh Jarrah has been a significant flashpoint since May 2021, after Israel tried to expel Palestinian families from the area to make way for Israeli settlers.

This sparked widespread protests in the occupied West Bank and Palestinian communities inside Israel, as well as large-scale Israeli military aggression on the blockaded Gaza Strip.

Currently, there are more than 200,000 settlers living in East Jerusalem, along with about 300,000 indigenous Palestinians. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)